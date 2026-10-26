Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair recovering after falling outside Tampa restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. — Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair is recovering after falling outside of a west-central Florida restaurant on Friday.
Flair, 77, a WWE Hall of Famer known as “The Nature Boy,” allegedly fell while leaving Wagamama, an Asian fusion restaurant in downtown Tampa, TMZ reported. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital after suffering injuries to his eye and face, according to the celebrity gossip outlet.
Flair, a 16-time world heavyweight wrestling champion – who touted himself as a “stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun” during his heyday in the ring, posted an update on his social media accounts.
Flair published a photograph of himself wearing an eyepatch, adding that he “will be okay.”
“Thank you all for the messages and prayers! I will get back to you each individually as I get stronger,” Flair wrote. Thank you to all the Tampa General Hospital Staff and doctors that put up with me until 4:30 a.m. I appreciate you all and thank you for everything you did for me! I am focused on my healing and recovery right now.”
Thank You All For The Messages And Prayers! I Will Get Back To You Each Individually As I Get Stronger. Thank You To All The Tampa General Hospital Staff And Doctors That Put Up With Me Until 4:30am. I Appreciate You All And Thank You For Everything You Did For Me! I Am Focused On My Healing And Recovery Right Now. I Will Be Okay! And Just So You Know For Those Who Were Asking And Wondering, I Don’t Own My Own Facebook Page Anymore. I Apologize For The Reckless Posting Behavior On My Facebook When I Was In The Hospital. It Was Completely Inappropriate!— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 24, 2026
Flair, whose legal name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, fell hours after he announced that he had to cancel a scheduled appearance in Seattle because of a blood clot in his leg, WTVT reported.
Flair apologized on social media, adding that his doctors had limited his traveling time to three to four hours. He noted that he was scheduled to have a procedure to strip the affected vein, that his doctors believe he will be cleared for more traveling after he heals.
“As disappointed as I am, I have to put my health and recovery first.”
I Want To Sincerely Apologize To My Agent, Steve Solomon, Washington State Horror Con @wahorrorcon, @bigeventny, And Especially All My Fans In Seattle For Having To Cancel My Scheduled Appearance. Unfortunately, I Am Dealing With A Blood Clot In My Leg, And My Doctors Have Limited My Travel To 3–4 Hours. Seattle Falls Outside That Range, And As Disappointed As I Am, I Have To Put My Health And Recovery First. Blood Clots Are Extremely Serious And Can Be Life-Threatening. We Have Seen This Recently With Jalen Hurts And The Complications Involving Blood Clots In His Lungs. It Is A Reminder That This Is Not Something To Take Lightly, And I Must Follow Medical Advice. I’m Scheduled To Have A Procedure To Strip The Affected Vein, Which My Doctors Expect Will Allow Me To Be Cleared For More Travel Afterward. Please Know This Decision Was Not Made Lightly. I Am Truly Sorry For The Inconvenience And Disappointment, And I Am Incredibly Grateful For Your Patience, Understanding, And Continued Support. I Look Forward To Getting Healthy And Seeing You All Down The Road. Thank You For The Love And Support. Much Love, Ric Flair— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 23, 2026
During his more than four-decade career in the squared circle, Flair won the NWA world heavyweight title eight times. He captured the WCW world title six times and was a two-time WWF (now WWE) world champion.
Flair’s first pro match came in December 1972. Nearly 50 years later, Flair competed in his last “official” match on July 22, 2022, when he was 73. He teamed with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee.
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