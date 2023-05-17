Prince Harry, Meghan involved in ‘near catastrophic car chase,’ spokesperson says

Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: (L-R) Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for )

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said the couple was in a “near catastrophic car chase,” several media outlets are reporting.

>> Read more trending news

The couple was in New York and the chase involved paparazzi, along with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, CNN and Sky News reported.

The spokesperson said in a statement, “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” Sky News reported.

The spokesperson said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” adding, “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved,” CNN reported.

Reuters reported that the Suxxeses and Ragland were in a taxi.

Prince Harry and Meghan resigned from being working royals in 2020 and moved to the U.S. because of what they said was media harassment, Reuters reported.

His mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi in Paris in 1997. Harry has frequently spoken out about his anger and has placed the blame on the media for the death of Diana, Reuters reported.

They were in the city on Tuesday for an awards ceremony. Meghan received a Woman of Vision award at the Ms. Foundation for Women’s annual gala, Sky News reported. It was the couple’s first public appearance since King.

News of the chase came hours after a man was arrested, suspected of stalking the couple. Kevin Garcia Valdovinos was seen outside Harry and Meghan’s mansion in Montecito around 2 a.m., TMZ reported. Valdovinos was first placed under citizen’s arrest by the couple’s security at the property’s entrance. Police arrived and took him into custody, charging him with misdemeanor stalking. Valdovinos was released on $2,500 bail.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group