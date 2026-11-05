Powerball: Winning ticket for $847 million jackpot sold in New Jersey

Numbers were drawn for the 10th-largest jackpot in the promotion's history.

One ticket in New Jersey matched all of the numbers to win an $847 million jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

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It was the ninth-largest grand prize in the history of the promotion, jumping $12 million from the advertised $835 million heading into the drawing because of increased sales.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 15-34-41-53-56 and the red Powerball was 21. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The jackpot had an estimated cash value of $363.1 million.

It is the 13th time the Powerball has been won in New Jersey, according to NorthJersey.com. It was unclear where the ticket was purchased in the Garden State.

The grand prize was the second-largest Powerball jackpot of 2026, lottery officials said. It grew just two months after a player in Illinois won a $1.040 billion jackpot on Aug. 12.

“Back-to-back jackpot runs resulting in prizes of this magnitude are a testament to the excitement Powerball generates,” Stephen Durrell, Chair of the Powerball Product Group and Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to celebrate another life-changing win and congratulate the lucky ticket holder.”

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

The lucky winner can choose to receive the $847 million prize as an annuity, paid out in 30 graduated payments over 29 years; or as a one-time lump-sum cash payment. Both prize options are subject to applicable federal and state taxes.

The Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Powerball draw studio in Florida and streamed live on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.817 billion – Dec. 24, 2025 (One ticket from Arkansas).

$1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 (Two tickets – one each from Missouri and Texas).

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets: One each from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 (One ticket from Oregon)

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.040 billion – Aug. 12, 2026 (One ticket from Illinois).

$847 million - Nov. 4, 2026 (One ticket from New Jersey).

$842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 (One ticket from Michigan).

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