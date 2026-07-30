Powerball: Jackpot rises to $707 million

File photo. Tickets were selling as the Powerball jackpot approached $700 million on Wednesday.

The Powerball jackpot rose to $707 million after no tickets matched all six numbers during Wednesday’s drawing.

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The numbers drawn were 30-36-40-42-57, and the Powerball 2. There was a 2X Power Play multiplier.

The next drawing on Saturday will be worth an estimated $707 million with a cash value of $309.7 million.

One ticket sold in Maryland matched five numbers and was worth $1 million.

The Powerball jackpot has not been won since May 2, 2026, when two tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

If a player wins the jackpot on Saturday, they may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid out in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or as a one-time lump-sum cash payment. Both prize options are before applicable federal and state taxes.

[ Mega Millions: Winning ticket for $800M jackpot sold in Florida ]

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Powerball draw studio in Florida and streamed live on Powerball.com.

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