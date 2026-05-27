‘Pork patrol’: Louisiana police catch piglet on the loose

Pork police: A Slidell police officer holds a piglet that eluded officers for several minutes outside a Louisiana hotel. (Slidell Police Department)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SLIDELL, La. — A tiny piglet gave Louisiana police the slip for a while at an area hotel.

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According to a social media post by the Slidell Police Department, officers received a call about the piglet, who was “causing a bit of a stir.”

“Some calls are serious. Some calls are strange,” police wrote. “And then there are the ones involving a pig running wild at a local hotel, leading officers on a short-lived game of hide-and-seek.”

The elusive porker “wasn’t going to go down without a fight,” police said. The piglet took cover beneath a police cruiser, believing it was going to avoid being captured.

"Spoiler alert: it did not,” police wrote.

Officers believe the piglet was abandoned at the hotel and “was likely just looking for a little protection ... or maybe complimentary breakfast.”

The officers were able to persuade the piglet out from under the vehicle by tempting it with some food.

But this was not a case of a piglet going to the pokey.

Officers took the animal to the Slidell Animal Shelter to be evaluated by a veterinarian.

“Great work by our officers for handling this situation with care, professionalism, and just the right amount of bacon-related restraint,” police wrote, noting in the headline to the post that “We can’t make this stuff up.”

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