Popeye gets his own national day

Well, blow me down. Popeye has his own day, according to the National Calendar Day website.

The beloved cartoon character with the one-eyed squint and bulging biceps, who is “strong to the finich, ‘cause I eats me spinach,” marked his 95th anniversary on Wednesday. To honor the nautical hero, the National Calendar Day committee designated Jan. 17 as “Popeye the Sailor Man Day.”

“Today, we are taking epic strides to honor this legendary sailor who is tough and fit with tons of grit, as one of America’s most renown, pop-culture icons,” the committee noted. “After all, he yam what he yam!”

“Throughout his lifetime, Popeye the Sailor Man has been a symbol of strength, protection, resilience, and hope for generations of fans worldwide,” Carla Silvia, vice president and general manager, global head of licensing for King Features, said in a statement. “Inception of the first-ever National Popeye the Sailor Man Day and receipt of his Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem are incredible honors that only further his legacy. And this is just the beginning! 2024 has so much more to come for our spinach-eating sailor. #95YearsStrong!”

The Popeye character was created by Elzie Crisler Segar and made his first appearance in the comic strip “Thimble Theatre” on Jan. 17, 1929, according to Brittanica.com. Originally created as a minor character, by 1938, the comic changed its name to “Popeye.”

Through the years, Popeye has competed against Bluto (sometimes referred to as Brutus in earlier versions of the character) for the affections of the gangly Olive Oyl. Other characters have included J. Wellington Wimpy and Swee’pea, according to Brittanica.com.

According to the National Day Calendar website, Popeye made his movie debut on July 14, 1933, appearing with Betty Boop in a cartoon called “Popeye the Sailor Man.” His theme song, “I’m Popeye the Sailor Man” was released the same year and was composed by Sammy Lerner.

Popeye continues to grace comic strips. The latest panels by Randy Milholland can be found at ComicsKingdom.com.

