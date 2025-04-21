Pope Francis dies: Who is Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Vatican camerlengo?

Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell
Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis appoints new cardinal Archbishop of Dallas Kevin Joseph Farrell during the Ordinary Public Consistory at St. Peter's Basilica on November 19, 2016 in Vatican City, Vatican. Farrell is the camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, and will temporarily preside over the church since the death of Pope Francis on April 21. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

VATICAN CITY — When Pope Francis died on Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell stepped in to oversee the rites and rituals of the Vatican as the Catholic church prepares for the pope’s funeral and the election of a new pontiff.

Read more trending news

Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, is from the U.S. and is the acting head of the church in a limited capacity until a new pope is elected, CNN reported.

He was born in Dublin, but became a naturalized American citizen. He was the Bishop of Dallas, but has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

Pope Francis, the first pontiff from the Americas, dies

Farrell has been a religious leader for more than 30 years in the U.S. and was auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington from 2002 to 2007 and bishop of Dallas from 2007 to 2017 before leaving the U.S. to serve at the Vatican.

Pope Francis chose him to be the leader of the Vatican’s family life in 2016, becoming a cardinal and eventually the camerlengo or chamberlain in 2019.

The Associated Press called Farrell “one of Francis’ most trusted aides.”

As the temporary head of the church, it was the cardinal’s duty to read the statement Monday morning announcing that the pope had died.

Pope Francis dies: A look back at a long life of service

He said, in Italian, “Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.”

@cnn

A video released by Vatican media shows the moment the pope's death was announced on Monday morning by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo. The camerlengo — or chamberlain — is the acting head of the Vatican in the period between the death or resignation of a pope and appointment of the next leader of the Catholic Church. #CNN #news

♬ original sound - CNN

As part of the ceremonies surrounding the pope’s death, he will oversee the rite of ascertainment of death and the placement of the pope’s body in the coffin on Monday evening, Vatican News said.

Farrell will write the formal declaration of death and attach the certification by the Vatican health services head.

Pope Francis dies: What happens next?

When the pope is taken to St. Peter’s Basilica, Farrell will lead the procession, which may take place as soon as Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

Farrell’s duty also includes locking and sealing the pope’s residence, which was the majority of the Casa Santa Marta guesthouse.

He also must break the pope’s Fisherman’s ring and the dies used to make the seal used on apostolic letters, marking a symbolic end to Pope Francis’ papacy. The ring, the dies, coins and a one-page synopsis of Francis’ time as pope will be placed in his coffin before his burial.

One thing that Farrell cannot do is make any major decisions about the church until a new pope is elected.

0 of 46

Latest headlines from the Vatican

2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!