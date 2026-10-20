Poor Derek: Fan gets rejection note on Jumbotron during Rays-Guardians ALCS game

The Rays were celebrating their trip to the World Series, but one Tampa Bay fan was probably lamenting a rejection notice he received on the Tropicana Field Jumbotron.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Honesty might be the best policy, but an apparent rejection note addressed to one man was blunt and shared with more than 40,000 fans during Monday night’s American League Championship Game at Tropicana Field.

Sports journalist Dexi Wexleman posted a photo on X of the Jumbotron above the right-field seats as the Rays were in the process of defeating the Cleveland Guardians 7-3 in Game 6 of the ALCS to win the third pennant in franchise history.

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A man named Derek was the subject of the message, according to Bleacher Report.

“Derek, thank you for the tix,” read the message, which was posted as the Rays prepared to bat in the bottom of the third inning. “I’m sorry but I think we should stay just friends.”

Nothing subtle about that rejection.

Honesty isn't dead folks https://t.co/tLNp1t7ovh — Dani Wexelman (@DaniWex) October 20, 2026

“Honesty isn’t dead folks,” Wexelman tweeted.

The person who allegedly penned the note had the good taste not to reveal Derek’s last name.

Reactions were mixed from fans.

“Friend-zoned on the Jumbotron is a new low,” one person posted in reply to Wexelman’s tweet.

“Good on Derek for trying,” another person wrote. " Shooters shoot, just keep shooting!"

“Crazy she waited until after she went to the game to say this.”

Perhaps it was simply an elaborate joke, as some posters on social media and skeptical reporters suggested. Others believed the rejection was real.

If not, Derek probably will not be offering more tickets to his “just friend” anytime soon.

Tickets for World Series games at Tropicana Field are already scarce, with prices soaring into the thousands on secondary markets. Game 5 tickets are still available if the Fall Classic goes that far, but they are only available in the third deck and are selling for $931.10. That figure includes an $86.10 fee tacked onto the base ticket price of $845.

Save your money, Derek. She’s right. Money can’t buy you love.

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