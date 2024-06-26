Police source: ‘Multiple people’ should be charged in Matthew Perry’s ketamine death

Matthey Perry death investigation FILE PHOTO: Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. The LAPD and the DEA are investigating the source of the ketamine that was found in Perry's system when he died. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

A source connected to the investigation of the death of Matthew Perry has told People that “multiple people” should be charged in the death of the “Friends” actor.

The person, described as a law enforcement investigative source, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office will make the final decision on any charges brought in Perry’s death on Oct. 28, 2023. An assistant found the 54-year-old Perry face down in his hot tub.

According to autopsy reports, Perry’s death was ruled “accidental.” The report showed he died from acute effects of ketamine, with other contributing factors including drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects, referencing a medication used to treat opioid use disorder.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic drug with “established medical and surgical uses,” the autopsy detailed. Perry reportedly received “ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety.”

According to People, a source with the Los Angeles Police Department said the department had been working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspector to determine where the ketamine that killed Perry came from.

At least two doctors were treating Perry, a psychiatrist and an anesthesiologist, the medical examiner’s report said. No illicit drugs or paraphernalia were found at his house, according to the AP.

The law enforcement investigation began in December after the medical examiner’s report was released, the source told People.

LAPD Capt. Scot Williams said in an email to The Associated Press that the police department was working with the DEA and U.S. Postal Inspection Service to determine why Perry had so much ketamine in his system when he died in October.





© 2024 Cox Media Group