Police release video from New Mexico shooting; identify victims, suspect

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Farmington Police Department released video footage Thursday during a news conference from the shooting that happened Monday.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said the suspect, Beau Wilson, 18, was seen in Ring video footage yelling, according to The Associated Press.

“He is yelling on the Ring footage, ‘Come kill me,’” Hebbe said, according to the AP.

“He’s making a stand, he has opportunities to run off, he does not use those opportunities,” Hebbe said, the AP reported. “So yes it’s my belief that ultimately in his head, he has made the decision that he is going to stand and fight it out until he is killed.”

Three people died in the shooting and multiple others including two law enforcement officers were injured, according to KOB. At least four officers fired shots at the suspect.

Investigators revealed that the suspect has access to about 1,400 rounds, the news outlet reported. They also said he used an AR-15 and a pistol. He also had access to multiple weapons at home.

Police released the following timeline, according to KOAT.

10:56 a.m. - A Ring camera spotted the suspect as he began firing shots

10:57 a.m. - Officers were called to the scene

11:02 a.m. - Officers arrive at the scene

11:06 - Shots were fired between officers and the suspect. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson was reportedly wearing a body armor vest which was discovered after he was killed, the news outlet reported. The AP reported that a note was also found in his pocket that said “If your reading this im the end of the chapter.”

The three people killed were identified by CNN as Gwendolyn Schofield, 98; Melody Ivie, 73; and Shirley Voita, 79. Schofield and Ivie were killed in their car. Schofield was Ivie's mother. Voita was shot in a car and died at the hospital from her injuries.

“The amount of violence and brutality that these innocent people faced is something that is unconscionable to me,” Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy said, according to CNN.

The two officers have been released from the hospital and continue to recover, the AP reported. The officers were with the Farmington Police Department and New Mexico State Police, KOAT reported.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the shooting where Wilson was killed, according to the news outlet. The Farmington Police Department is investigating the original shooting.

Investigators are looking into a possible motive behind the shooting, the AP reported. Relatives reportedly told police that there may have been prior mental health concerns. Wilson was a day away from graduating high school when the shooting happened.