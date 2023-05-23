Police: Man shoots 2, killing 1, after interrupting apparent truck theft outside hotel

Shooting outside Best Western Alderwood in Washington Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured early on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Lynnwood, Washington. (KIRO-TV)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A man died and a woman was injured early Tuesday after police said they tried to steal a truck from outside a hotel in Lynnwood, KIRO-TV reported.

The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Best Western Alderwood hotel, according to KIRO.

Police said a man called 911 to report that he had shot a man and a woman. He said that he had gotten into an argument with the pair in the parking lot of the hotel after he heard “the distinctive sound of his diesel truck being started and moved,” KIRO reported.

The man, who was in his 30s, died, according to the news station. The woman, who was not identified, was shot twice and taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, KIRO reported.

Police told the news station that the pair arrived at the hotel in a car that had been stolen out of Burien, a city about 30 miles to the south of Lynnwood.

The shooter is cooperating with investigators, KIRO reported. No charges were immediately announced.

Police continue to investigate.