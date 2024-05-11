Police looking for angry customer who shot, killed lawyer at McDonald’s

The man has been charged with murder.

Man accused of killing lawyer at McDonald's Houston police are looking for a man they say killed an attorney at a McDonalds after the attorney tried to break up a fight between the man and an employee.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Houston police are looking for a man they say killed an attorney at a McDonald’s after the attorney tried to break up a fight between the man and an employee, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Anthony Martin Landry, allegedly shot Jeffrey Limmer, a local attorney, in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant, police said. Landry has been charged with murder.

Police said Limmer was trying to break up the fight when he and Landry went outside the restaurant, KTRK reported. Limmer then pushed Landry to the ground as the argument continued.

Landry then went to his car to retrieve a gun and allegedly shot Limmer, according to ABC 13. Landry is believed to have driven away in a 2000s blue Ford pickup, police say.

Police found Limmer in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive. He was later declared dead.

Police are asking anyone with information about Landry’s whereabouts to call 713-308-3600. Crime Stoppers of Houston is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 in exchange for information.

