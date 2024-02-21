Police issue warning after man crosses street wearing Apple Vision Pro headset After a video of a man crossing the street wearing a virtual reality headset in San Diego, California went viral, police issued an advisory. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — After a video of a man crossing the street wearing a virtual reality headset in San Diego, California went viral, police issued an advisory.

The San Diego Police Department issued a warning Monday after a video went viral on Instagram, NBC News reported. The video showed a man crossing a street while wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset. While the man was crossing the street, multiple police officers were in the area.

“A video making its rounds online shows our patrol team in Central Division ‘face-to-face’ with the future — a pedestrian donning the latest Apple Vision Pro headset while walking in the street downtown,” police said on Instagram.

“It was a sight that had us pausing in bewilderment,” police continued. “While we’re all for exploring new dimensions and technology, let’s remember the importance of pedestrian safety. Keep those virtual experiences on the sidewalk, folks, and let’s cross streets the old-fashioned way - with our eyes wide open to the real world, unobstructed and without distractions!”

The video was shared by San Diego Humon on Instagram, according to KSWB. It appeared like the man was trying to go through a virtual menu while crossing the street.

The police department replied on that video saying, “Look twice before crossing the street, ensuring nothing, not even distractions, can break your careful stride,” according to the news outlet.

The Vision Pro was launched by Apple earlier this year for about $3,499, KSWB reported.

