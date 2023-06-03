Police investigating disappearance of woman find her son, his father dead in apparent murder-suicide

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A man and a young boy were found dead inside a house in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The Bristol District Attorney’s Office said New Bedford Police Department officers were called out to a house at 1643 Phillips Road for a welfare check just before 8 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the house, they found two deceased people inside. According to WFXT, they have been identified as George C. Scott III, 53, and Dante Hazard, 8. The welfare check was by a relative who had not heard from Scott.

Accoridng to the news outlet, detectives have been investigating a woman, Lisa Hazard, who disappeared in 2019 and the two deceased are her son and his father. Scott had been considered as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Investigators say Scott and Hazard’s deaths appeared to be an apartment murder-suicide, according to WFXT.

As the investigation into Lisa Hazard’s disappearance has continued, about two and a half weeks ago, detectives had executed a search warrant at the house, the Bristol County DA’s Office, according to the news outlet.

Investigators believe that Scott killed the boy with some kind of sharp object before he took his own life, according to the preliminary investigation, per WFXT.

The medical examiner’s office is expected to make a determination into the cause and manner of Scott and the boy’s deaths. Investigators say that Scott is still being considered a person of interest his Lisa Hazard’s disappearance, WFXT reported.