Police help save puppy, Wednesday, after it was suspected of ingesting fentanyl

Puppy saved: A puppy that was barely breathing was brought into a police department in Yuba City, California, on Friday after the owner suspected that someone gave the puppy some opioids. (Yuba City Police Department/Yuba City Police Department)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A puppy that was barely breathing was brought into a police department in Yuba City, California, on Friday after the owner suspected that someone gave the puppy some opioids.

In a statement on Facebook, the Yuba City Police Department said that a citizen rushed the animal into their lobby Friday at around 9 a.m. asking if someone could help save his puppy.

The owner believed that someone had given the puppy fentanyl and was very upset, police said.

Police say that the puppy’s name is Wednesday.

Officer Steven DeNeef “rushed to save Wednesday,” according to the Sacramento Bee.

The puppy was revived after two doses of Narcan, police say. Wednesday was brought back to life.

The newspaper said that Narcan is an antidote for opioids and is a standard issue for law enforcement agencies in California.

“The owner, Wednesday, and our department is extremely thankful and proud of Officer DeNeef,” police said.

