Police: 2 arrested after 6-year-old boy shot to death while playing outside his house Police say they have arrested two people in connection with the deadly shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier this month. (Kansas City Kansas Police Department /Kansas City Kansas Police Department)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police say they have arrested two people in connection with the deadly shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier this month.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said Thursday that two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown on May 3.

Lakevis Sloan, 20, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, police said. Both remained in custody in South Dakota awaiting extradition to Kansas City.

Sir’Antonio was found shot just after 6 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, KSHB reported.

Police said that he was outside playing with his uncle and 7-year-old cousin when he was shot, according to The Associated Press.

Sloan and the juvenile boy are both facing second-degree murder charges, according to KSHB.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the May 3 shooting death of 6 year-old Sir’Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/MXFn9WPDxQ — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) May 18, 2023

Sloan has reportedly been also charged with aggravated child endangerment, according to charging documents obtained by the AP.

Police said that they are looking for a third, unidentified suspect.

“We want Sir’Antonio’s family and our community to know that we are not slowing down the pace of this investigation,” Det. Mark Bundy said in the news release. “Somebody out there knows who this third suspect is, and where he is. Now is the time to make the call. Don’t wait any longer, because we will arrest anybody and everybody who is housing or covering for this child killer.”

Police believe that the shooting was not random and at least 37 rounds were fired that night, KSHB reported. It was believed that the gunmen were targeting an older family member of Sir’Antonio.