Plas Johnson, saxophonist for ‘Pink Panther Theme,’ dies at 94

The saxophonist, who had a memorable solo in the "Pink Panther Theme," died on July 15. He was 94.

Plas Johnson, a Hollywood studio musician whose tenor saxophone solo memorably opened the credits to the 1963 film “The Pink Panther,” died on July 15. He was 94.

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Johnson died at his home in Los Angeles, The New York Times reported. The musician’s children, Eric Johnson and Stephanie Oliver, confirmed his death, adding that he had performed at his retirement community as recently as a month ago, according to the newspaper.

Henry Mancini plays the iconic "Pink Panther Theme" in 1983, with Plas Johnson (the original saxophone soloist who recorded the song) and the Terry Gibbs band. pic.twitter.com/nH7ypIi0iL — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) April 7, 2024

Born on July 21, 1931, in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, Johnson was highly regarded as a musician and recorded with many stars, the Donaldson Chief reported. That included Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, B.B. King, Frank Sinatra, Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, Elton John, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan, Linda Ronstadt and Rod Stewart.

But it was Johnson’s performance in Henry Mancini’s theme for “The Pink Panther” that has stood the test of time. Approximately 30 seconds into the animated introduction to the film, Johnson’s 16-bar solo sets the tone.

The Times called it “all at once, slinky, seductive and mysterious, with a mischievous touch of humor.”

“We only did two takes, I think,” Johnson told the Donaldson Chief. “When we finished, everyone applauded -- even the string players. “And that’s saying something.

“They never applaud for anything.”

Released as a single, the “Pink Panther Theme” became a Top 10 hit in the adult contemporary category and won three Grammys, including for best instrumental arrangement, the Times reported.

Years later, Johnson played the song as part of his nightclub appearances.

“I sometimes get people coming up and telling me that I sound just like the original version,” Johnson told The Long Beach Press-Telegram in a 2005 interview. “Their eyes get real big when I tell them that was me on the original. They never knew who it was that did it, and they always get that look of recognition when they realize it.”

Johnson began his musical career as a singer with his family before his father bought him a soprano saxophone when he was 12, according to The Guardian.

He made his recording debut in 1950 with his brother Ray on the DeLuxe Records label and then the following year toured with singer-pianist Charles Brown, the newspaper reported.

Johnson ultimately switched from soprano saxophone to alto and finally to tenor and became a session musician after moving to Los Angeles in 1954, The Guardian reported.

Mancini and Johnson had previously worked together on the theme song for the television detective series “Peter Gunn,” which premiered in 1958, according to the Times.

The album, “The Music From ‘Peter Gunn,’” won the first-ever Grammy Award for album of the year, the newspaper reported.

Johnson was part of a group of studio musicians who recorded theme songs for television shows such as "The Monkees," “Mannix" and "The Odd Couple," according to the Times.

He also spent 15 years in the band of television talk-show host Merv Griffin, according to the newspaper.

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