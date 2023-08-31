Pinky the dog finds forever home after 268 days at adoption agency

Kentucky dog Pinky adopted after almost nine months The best dogs come from the shelter. Go get one. (damedeeso/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It took a while, but after almost nine months of patiently waiting, Pinky the sweet dog has found her forever home with help from the Kentucky Humane Society.

The humane society wrote on their Facebook page that when Pinky first arrived, she was stressed and anxious whenever she was left alone.

“With help from our behavior team, lots of dog dates with volunteers, plenty of enrichment, and medication overseen by our veterinary team, Pinky made tremendous strides,” the post read.. “We are beyond thrilled to see Pinky happy, healthy and thriving with her forever family, and are so grateful to have been there for her every step of the way.”

The Kentucky Humane Society is able to provide such services with the generosity of friends of animals.

They held a goodbye celebration for one of their longest and most favorite all-time tenants, complete with a cake, pink shirts for the staff, lots of photographs, and plenty of hugs and kisses, both dog and human.

To see photos go to this special page with many photos of their memories of Pinky as she grew up, got healthy, and won all their hearts.



