Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt welcome baby girl named Scottie

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson
Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Pickup" at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pete Davidson is a dad.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum and his partner, Elsie Hewitt, have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple said on Instagram that their “perfect angel girl” was born on Dec. 12. They have named her Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, CNN reported.

Davidson and Hewitt announced they were expecting a child in July. They have been together since March, according to CNN.

He spoke about becoming a father, telling E! News earlier this year that he wanted to be “able to take care of something and show it the childhood I didn’t have.”

Scottie was named after his father, Scott Matthew Davidson. He was a New York City firefighter who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Pete Davidson was 7 when his dad died. Rose comes from Hewitt’s middle name, People magazine reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group

