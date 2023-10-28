‘Permanent souvenirs’: ‘Teen Mom 2′ star Kailyn Lowry expecting twins

Reality television star Kailyn Lowry revealed on Friday that she is pregnant with twins.

Lowry, 31, who appeared in 110 episodes of “Teen Mom 2″ from 2011 to 2019, made the announcement in Friday’s episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous,” according to People. Lowry, who already has five children, said she was expecting the twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, E! Online reported.

Lowry shared the news of her pregnancy while speaking with TikTok star Allison Kuch about her vacation in Thailand, according to “Today.” Kuch, whose real name is Allison Kucharczyk, is expecting her first child with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell, was vacationing in the Southeast Asia country at the same time, the news outlet reported.

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with twins after welcoming fifth baby last year. https://t.co/UtsBnXihhY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 28, 2023

“I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” Lowry told Kuch, who is also expecting her first baby and was vacationing in Thailand at the same time. “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea.

“So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but like, I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, ‘There’s just no way, like, there’s no way I am.’ This is my sixth (pregnancy), six and seven for me.”

Lowry’s announcement comes two weeks after she revealed the birth of her fifth child -- and first with Scott, People reported. It had been rumored for several months, but Lowry kept details of the birth of her son, Rio, under wraps.

“I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline,” Lowry, told People.

Lowry’s other children are son Isaac, 13, who she had with Jo Rivera; son Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with Chris Lopez, “Today” reported.

Lowry’s pregnancy with Isaac was documented on “Teen Mom 2″ in 2011, according to the news magazine show. During “Teen Mom 2′s” fourth season, she and Marroquin welcomed Lincoln and were married. They divorced in 2015, “Today reported.

