Pavlov’s Dog frontman, David Surkamp, dies

Singer David Surkamp of Pavlov's Dog relaxes in his hotel room, Los Angeles, CA, 1975. He died on Oct. 13 at the age of 73. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/Getty Images)

The frontman for progressive rock band Pavlov’s Dog has died.

David Surkamp was 73 years old.

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The band posted the news on social media, but did not give the cause of death.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our creative force, lead singer, and dear friend, David Surkamp, on October 13th,” Abbie Steiling wrote.

Variety said the band formed in St. Louis in the early 1970s. While they were not as mainstream as Yes, Genesis, and Emerson, Lake & Palmer, they did have a devoted following and a long career.

Pavlov’s Dog released its first album, “Pampered Menial,” in 1975, produced by Sandy Pearlman and Murray Krugman, who worked with Blue Öyster Cult. A year later, “At the Sound of the Bell” was released.

The band broke up after recording a third album in 1977 that was not released at the time and as disco and punk grew in popularity, Variety said.

Surkamp moved to Seattle in the 80s and formed Hi-Fi before reuniting Pavlov’s Dog in 1990 for “Lost in America,” and performing off and on over the years. The band released its final album in 2025.

The band’s last live show was in April, but the band had several tour dates scheduled for next year, USA Today reported.

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