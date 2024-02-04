Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for driving while intoxicated for 3rd time in Texas

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TYLER, Texas — A week prior to the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chief’s Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ father was arrested in Tyler, Texas.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated for the third time or more, according to KYTX.

Mahomes was arrested Saturday by the Tyler Police Department, KETK reported.

No information has been released about what led up to his arrest.

Mahomes’ bond was set at $10,000, according to court records obtained by KYTX.

He was arrested in 2019 for DWI second of more. Mahomes was sentenced to about 40 days in jail, the news outlet reported.

Patrick Mahomes II will be leading the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada next Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, according to KYTX.

