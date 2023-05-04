Parent accused of hitting high school umpire faces charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida father has been charged after police said he punched an umpire during a high school baseball game last month.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on April 18 at a game being held at Liberty High School near Kissimmee, WFTV reported.
A player had argued with the umpire when the game official told the player to calm down.
But the player’s parent, Jorge Aponte Gonzalez apparently became upset with the 63-year-old umpire, left the bleachers and hit the umpire in the back of the head, knocking him out.
Gonzalez then left the school grounds before a deputy arrived at the scene.
Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Gonzalez had gotten upset during games before but did not become violent in the past, WFTV reported.
A man was arrested after he punched an umpire during a baseball game last month at Liberty High School near Kissimmee, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. https://t.co/wODBtyomKA— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 3, 2023
“There’s no reason to take things to this level,” Lopez said in a statement. “This is no way to do this.”
Gonzales is facing charges of battery on a sports official and disruption of a school function, WFTV reported.