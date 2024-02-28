Panera Bread settles suit over delivery prices; here is how you can file a claim

Panera Bread settles lawsuit FILE PHOTO: Panera Bread has agreed to pay $2 million to settle claims that it misled customers about the cost of its delivery orders. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

Panera Bread has agreed to pay $2 million to settle claims that it misled customers about the cost of its delivery orders.

Under the terms of the settlement, some customers affected by the charges can file a claim that could get them either food vouchers or cash.

While agreeing to settle the lawsuit, Panera did not admit any wrongdoing.

The settlement comes after Chick-fil-A settled a similar case, agreeing to pay customers $4.4 million. In the Chick-fil-A case, the company advertised free or low-cost delivery but increased the prices on delivery orders.

You are eligible for the compensation if you placed an order for delivery in the Panera app or on the company’s website between Oct. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021.

To get the settlement money, you must file a claim before June 10, 2024, according to the settlement website.

If you have received an email alerting you to the settlement, you must enter the code from the email here.

Depending on how many people file for the settlement, you can opt for either two vouchers of $9.50 each for items from Panera’s “Soup & Mac” menu, or receive $12 through PayPal, Venmo or another electronic payment service.

The amount of compensation could go down based on how many people take the offer, according to the settlement site.

A court will certify the settlement in a hearing set for May 31, and customers should get either the vouchers or the payment by 60 days after the court date.

Panera did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

