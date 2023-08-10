Owl rescued after getting stuck in soccer net

Owl rescued after getting stuck in soccer net An owl was safely removed from a soccer net in Willoughby, Ohio. (Willoughby Fire Department/Willoughby Fire Department)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — An owl was safely removed from a soccer net in Willoughby, Ohio.

On Facebook, Willoughby Fire Department said that crews were called out to the Lost Nation Sports Park Wednesday afternoon about an owl that was caught in a soccer net.

The owl was removed carefully, fire crews said.

Once it was removed, crews called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for assistance, according to WOIO.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources sent a wildlife officer who was able to transport the owl to a rehabilitation center so it could be evaluated and treated, fire crews say, according to the news outlet.

It’s not clear how or when the owl got stuck. It is also not clear what kind of injuries, if any, the owl sustained.

