Oscar nominations: Who will be vying for the awards

By Cox Media Group National Contnet Desk

The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards are being announced, with “One Battle After Another” expected to dominate.

The Leonardo DiCaprio film won four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, Variety reported. Teyana Taylor won for Best Supporting Actress.

The vampire drama “Sinners” is also expected to be well represented this year. The Associated Press reported that horror films are typically overlooked, but that may change with the Ryan Coogler-directed and written movie

Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks were up early to announce the nominees.

The Oscars will be handed out on March 15 with Conan O’Brien as host.

Here is the list of categories, which will be updated as nominations are announced:

Best Picture

Best Director

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Achievement in Casting

Live Action Short Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Original Score

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Documentary Feature Film

Documentary Short Film

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Original Song

Production Design

Sound

Visual Effects

