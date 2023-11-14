Oops: Astronauts drop toolbox during ISS spacewalk

Astronaut over space station Two astronauts performing maintenance outside the ISS lost a tool kit that is floating in space and visible from Earth. (gremlin/Getty Images)

Two NASA astronauts performing routine maintenance outside the International Space Station during a Nov. 1 spacewalk dropped a toolbox that is now floating near the station as it orbits Earth.

Maj. Jasmin Moghbeli and engineer Loral O’Hara finished their nearly 7-hour mission, according to CNN, but when they returned to the station they realized they had dropped their satchel-sized tool kit, according to CNN. According to EarthSky, a website that tracks cosmic events, the tool bag is currently orbiting Earth a few minutes ahead of the space station and can likely be spotted from Earth with a clear sky and a good pair of binoculars for the next few months before its orbit deteriorates and it burns up as it enters the planet’s atmosphere, according to CNN.

The tool bag is surprisingly bright, just below naked-eye visibility, NASA website Spot the Station reports. Spot the Station is a useful tool for all skywatchers who want to watch the ISS pass overhead. The toolkit will be visible a few minutes ahead of the station, the website said. The space station looks like a fast-moving plane only flying much higher and a few thousand mph faster. The station and its wayward tool bag are floating about 250 miles above the Earth, the New York Times reported.

You can sign up for the Spot the Station mobile app which will pinpoint where to look for the ISS from your location. You can also sign up for email alerts of when the station will be visible in your area.

The tool bag is not the first object to be lost off the international space station. In 2006, astronaut Piers Sellers dropped a spatula he was using to spread heat-resistant slime to the exterior of the craft.

Sellers quipped to his fellow astronauts: “That was my favorite “spatch.” Don’t tell the other spatulas.”

