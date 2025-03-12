One in a billion record: Teen with werewolf syndrome breaks world record

A teen from India has a rare condition that has helped him break a Guinness World Record.

Lalit Patidar, 18, now holds the record for having the hairiest face on a person (male).

Guinness World Record said Lalit has 201.72 hairs per square centimeter on his face.

"I like how I am. I don't want to change my look."

Meet the extraordinary Lalit Patidar, our new hairiest face record holderhttps://t.co/lkTUvwA0e4 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 6, 2025

How did Guinness determine he broke the record? He went to a trichologist or a health professional who treats issues with the hair and scalp. The person shaved a small part of Lalit’s face to count how many hairs he had in a square centimeter.

The record was broken because he has an extremely rare condition called hypertrichosis. It is also known as werewolf syndrome.

There have only been 50 documented cases worldwide. Not just in recent history but since the Middle Ages.

Guinness officials called it a one-in-a-billion condition.

Lalit is being celebrated now but it hasn’t been the case for most of his life. He said he is stared at, people make comments about him and kids at school were afraid of him.

“They were scared of me but when they started knowing me and talking to me they understood I was not so different from them, and it was just on the outside that I looked different, but I’m not different inside,” Lalit said.

But he now embraces his differences and has a YouTube channel that helps fans follow his life.

Some people still tell him to shave his face, but he said, “There is not much to say to people about that. I tell them that I like how I am and I don’t want to change my look.”

