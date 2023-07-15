At least 4 dead, suspect at large following shooting in Georgia, police say

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HAMPTON, Ga. — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Saturday morning in Hampton, Georgia.

Update 4:22 p.m. EDT July 15: In a news conference Saturday afternoon, police identified the suspect as Andre Longmore, , according to WSB-TV.

Police say they have obtained four warrants for Longmore and are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to his capture, the news outlet reported.

The victims have not yet been identified due to the next of kin notifications. According to WSB-TV, they have been identified only as three men and one woman.

Information about a possible motive has not yet been released.

Original story: In a statement on Facebook, Henry County Government said that around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, there was an active shooter incident in Hampton in the Dogwood Lakes area.

BREAKING: At least 4 dead, shooter at large in Henry County, police say

Hampton Police Department told WSB-TV that at least four were shot and killed.

Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation, Henry County Government said. Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Homeland Security, and Henry County Crime Scene Unit will be assisting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been notified as well.

The shooter is at large and is described as a man in his mid 50′s who is five feet, 10 inches tall. He was seen wearing a dark shirt with a red tone, according to WSB-TV.

Officials say there will be a news conference around 4 p.m. EST Saturday.

Information about what led up to the incident has not yet been released.

