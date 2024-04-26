Officials say man disguised himself as woman after stealing boat

Joshua Kolotka

Officials say man disguised himself as woman after stealing boat Joshua Kolotka (Glades County Sheriff's Office/Glades County Sheriff's Office)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAKEPORT, Fla. — A man is facing charges after investigators learned that he was connected to a stolen boat that was recovered in Lakeport, Florida earlier this week.

>> Read more trending news

The Glades County Sheriff’s Office said that just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies started an investigation after a stolen boat was recovered in Lakeport.

Investigators identified the suspect as Joshua Kolotka, 33. Deputies went around the area to try to find Kolotka when said they saw him leaving a house dressed as a woman. The sheriff’s office said the getup was meant to disguise himself.

Kolotka was arrested for two outstanding warrants out of Okeechobee County, according to WWSB. He was also arrested on suspicion of stealing a John Deere Gator utility vehicle and the boat.

Multiple other items were found at the scene, and investigators are trying to determine if they were also stolen from the area, according to WWSB.

The sheriff’s office said they are also working with the Seminole Police Department to identify the stolen items and connect with other cases in the area.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!