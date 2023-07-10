Officials recover body of Alabama man who drowned trying to rescue dog from lake

Boater dies: File photo. An Alabama man died while trying to save his dog, who had fallen into Lake Guntersville. (Carl Banks/Getty Images )

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The body of an Alabama man who tried to rescue his dog in a lake was recovered on Sunday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Jeffrey S. Abston, 65, of Albertville, drowned in Lake Guntersville while trying to rescue the animal, AL.com reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it began a search shortly after Abston fell into the water, according to the news outlet.

“(Abston) exited a pontoon boat to assist in the retrieval of a dog but never resurfaced,” ALEA said in a news release.

ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said that Abston left his boat at about 8 p.m. CDT in the South Sauty area of Jackson County, WTVM reported. He never resurfaced, authorities said.

Abston’s body was found on Sunday at about 9:20 a.m. CDT near the area where he went overboard, according to WHNT-TV.

It was unclear whether the dog survived.

An investigation is ongoing.