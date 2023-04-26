Officials: 3 arrested after man found stabbed to death in rental cabin Three people were arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Logan, Ohio, officials say. (Hocking County Sheriff's Office/Hocking County Sheriff's Office)

LOGAN, Ohio — Three people were arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Logan, Ohio, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North said deputies received a call about a man who was possibly stabbed after some kind of altercation at a rental cabin on Sullivan Road. Deputies along with Hocking County Emergency Medical Services went to the rental cabin. The medics treated the man and flew him to the hospital.

North identified the man as Charles D. Starner, 22.

Detectives were called out to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses, according to WOIO. The detectives learned that the suspect left immediately after the stabbing.

North said, according to the news outlet, that the detectives were led to believe that suspect was headed to Fairfield County. Detectives reached out for assistance from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Soon after the sheriff’s office got in touch with Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, their deputies got into contact with two people of interest. North identified them as Isaac T. Pence, 20, and Sabra S. Flagg, 21. Both were transported to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

The sheriff’s office was notified by the hospital that Starner had died from injuries, North said. The Franklin County coroner is expected to conduct an autopsy.

Flagg was charged with obstructing justice and Pence was charged with murder, according to North.

Pence was booked on a $1 million bond, according to inmate records obtained by WOIO. Flagg was also booked on a $1 million bond.

North said a third person, Bryce England, was arrested in connection with the incident. England, 22, was arrested and charged with misconduct at an emergency scene. England was released on bond.

Information about what led to the stabbing has not been released.