Officials: 19-year-old man found dead while working at a gravel pit

BROOKINGS, S.D. — A man has died after an accident occurred while he was working at a gravel pit in Brookings, South Dakota, officials say.

In a news release, Brookings County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday just before 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office, Aurora Fire Department and Brookings Ambulance were called to a gravel pit on 477th Avenue by 211th Street. When they arrived, they learned that an employee was found dead.

The employee was identified by the sheriff’s office as Izak Wixon, 19.

It is believed that there was some kind of accident before Wixon was found, according to KDLT. Wixon was alone at the time of the accident and other employees found him. The sheriff’s office said when Wixon was found, he was reportedly already dead.

Officials say Wixon was working with some kind of large machinery at the time of the accident, the news outlet reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.