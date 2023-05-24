Officials: 18-month-old dies after being pinned by electric automated mattress A young boy has died after a tragic accident involving an electric automated mattress over the weekend in Sarpy County, Nebraska. (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A young boy has died after a tragic accident involving an electric automated mattress over the weekend in Sarpy County, Nebraska.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies and members of the La Vista Police Department, Papillion Fire and Rescue, were called out to a house Sunday just after 4 p.m. near 99th and Harrison Street for an emergency, according to WOWT. Once first responders arrived, they found an 18-month-old boy who needed medical attention.

The boy was in critical condition and was taken to the hospital, the news outlet reported. The boy died at the hospital from his injuries.

An autopsy was conducted on the boy and it was learned that the boy died from suffocation, KLKN reported.

Investigators say the boy was pinned in the middle of an electric automated mattress and the bed frame, according to the news outlet.

Officials say the boy’s death does not seem to be suspicious or intentional, according to KLKN.

Information about how the boy ended up between the bed and bed frame has not been released. The boy’s name has also not been released.