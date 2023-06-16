Officials: 1 killed in bear attack in Arizona

Officials: 1 killed in bear attack in Arizona Officials say at least one person has been killed after a bear attacked them in the Groom Creek area in Prescott, Arizona Friday morning. (FluidMediaFactory/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PRESCOTT, AZ — Officials say at least one person has been killed after a bear attacked them in the Groom Creek area in Prescott, Arizona Friday morning.

In a statement, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said that based on early information, one person is dead.

Investigators are still working to gather additional information on how exactly the attack happened, according to KTVK. Authorities say that there is no threat to the public.

The bear has been killed, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said that Arizona Game and Fish officials are heading to the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Bear attacks are reportedly uncommon in Arizona and throughout the rest of the county, KTVK reported. In 2012, the USDA reported that there were only about 10 attacks that have been documented in the state since the 1990s.

