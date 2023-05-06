Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in shooting after her shift An officer with the Chicago Police Department was killed Saturday morning after getting off the job, police say. (MattGush/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — An officer with the Chicago Police Department was killed Saturday morning after getting off the job, police say.

Interim Police Superintendent Eric Carter confirmed that the officer had just gotten off work when she was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. Saturday, according to WGN-TV. The shooting happened in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue.

Another officer went out to the area of the shooting after they got an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter which is a gunshot detection system, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The officer found her injured and took her to the hospital in a police vehicle.

The officer later died at the hospital from her injuries, the newspaper reported. Police say no suspects are in custody.

The officer has not yet been identified but police say she was on the job for about three years and worked with the fifth district, WGN-TV reported.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at a news conference Saturday outside the hospital along with police, according to the Sun-Times.

“When I got the call this morning, I wasn’t just a mayor. I was a mom,” she said in the news conference, according to the newspaper. “I’m thinking about what the parents of this young officer are going to be feeling today.”

Carter, according to the Sun-Times asked for prayers for the officer, her family and “the men and women of the Chicago Police Department who sacrifice everything including their lives.”



