Nurse and boyfriend save man’s life on airplane midflight

Nurse, boyfriend save fellow passenger on airplane mid-flight

An acute care nurse at Greater Baltimore Medical Center was flying home from the Bahamas when an attendant called for anyone with medical experience on the plane. A passenger was having a medical emergency.

Emily Raines and her boyfriend responded immediately. Other passengers helped by supplying medical equipment, CBS News reported. The man had suddenly fallen unconscious and had no pulse.

Raines recalled her pep talk to her boyfriend as they were on their way to help, according to CBS News.

“On our way up I was trying to pregame,” she said, “Like, ‘Hey if we have to do compressions, I need you to do compressions. I’ll take care of everything else.’”

Raines said she was alarmed when the man slumped over in his seat and his face turned purple.

After 20 minutes of compressions, Raines said the man revived about seven minutes before the plane landed. “We got him back to life,” she said,” according to WMAR-TV.

The plane landed in Raleigh, North Carolina, where the man was rushed to a hospital by emergency personnel, WMAR reported.

“We’re still not completely sure what happened,” Raines said, according to CBS News. “He didn’t have a heart attack, though his heart stopped. They believe multiple factors played a role, mostly due to low oxygen levels.”

Raines had routine CPR training from her job. Her boyfriend is a former nurse who now works in finance, CBS reported.



