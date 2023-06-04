North Carolina Zoo announces birth of 3 sand cat kittens

Adorable: Three sand cat kittens were born at the North Carolina Zoo last month. (North Carolina Zoo)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo on Friday announced the arrival of three sand cat kittens who were born last month.

The kittens, “small enough to fit in the palm of your hand,” were born at the Asheboro zoo on May 11, zoo officials wrote in a news release.

The kittens were born to first-time mother Sahara, 3, and father Cosmo, 9. WRAL-TV reported. It was the first litter for the adult sand cats, according to zoo officials.

Cosmo has fathered a sand cat before, as his daughter, Layla, now lives at the Greensboro Science Center, WGHP-TV reported.

Zoo officials warn that while the kittens are adorable, they are “wild, ferocious animals” that kill venomous snakes.

According to the zoo’s website, sand cats are the only felines to live exclusively in desert environments. Adult cats stand approximately 11 inches tall and grow to 2.5 feet in length. They weigh up to 7 pounds.

Officials at the North Carolina Zoo said they plan to have a public naming poll for the kittens. Details will be announced soon on the zoo’s website and on its social media channels.

