NFL, Ohio State center Nick Mangold says he needs kidney transplant

Nick Mangold
Nick Mangold FILE PHOTO: Former New York Jets player Nick Mangold looks on as he is inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former New York Jets and Ohio State center, Nick Mangold says he is in need of a kidney transplant due to a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease.

Mangold shared on social media this week, “I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time.”

The post went on to say that he has been undergoing dialysis but that he has no family able to donate so he is asking “our NY Jets and Ohio State communities” for a kidney donor with type O blood.

He then gave instructions on how to donate a kidney to him.

Mangold called the health issues “a tough stretch,” but added that he is “staying positive and focused on the path ahead,” promising fans that he would “see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon.”

Mangold was a first-round draft pick and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He has also been a member of the Jets’ Ring of Honor since 2022, The Associated Press reported.

He retired in 2018, WLWT reported.

