NFL all-time running back, activist Jim Brown dies at 87

LOS ANGELES — NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer, actor, and civil rights advocate Jim Brown has died at the age of 87.

Brown’s family said he died peacefully at his house in Los Angeles Thursday evening, a spokeswoman said, according to The Associated Press. His wife, Monique Brown, was by his side. No cause of death has been released.

Brown was NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1965 and broke records in his career from 1957 through 1965, the AP reported.

Monique Brown released a statement on Brown’s Instagram page Friday afternoon.

“To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star,” the Instagram post said. “To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken...”

Brown led the Cleveland Browns to their first title in 1964 before he retired to take up acting, according to the AP. He was in over 30 movies including “The Dirty Dozen,” and “Any Given Sunday.”

Since Brown retired, no other Browns player wore his No. 32, according to ESPN.

In the 1960s, Brown became a leader in the Black power movement during the civil rights, the AP reported.

He created the Amer-I-Can program in 1988 to help turn gang members from “destructive to productive members of society,” ESPN reported. The program was set up to help inner-city youth who were disadvantaged and ex-convicts in the hope of preventing gang violence, according to the AP.

Cleveland Browns released a statement on Twitter following the news of Brown’s death.

“It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world,” the team said.