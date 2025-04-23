‘Never been more proud’: ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic says he’s married

FILE PHOTO: "Tiger King" Joe Exotic said he has married his fiancé.

The star of the Netflix show “Tiger King,” Joe Exotic, is a married man.

The television personality said he has married Jorge Flores.

Exotic, 62, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, shared on social media a photo of himself with the man whom he says is his husband, writing, “never been more proud of someone. Meet my husband, Jorge Flores Maldonado.”

USA Today pointed out that the image was “a digitally altered photo of the pair, edited to show them in tuxedos and matching white hats underneath a floral arch.”

Exotic had told Entertainment Weekly last year that he and Flores, 33, were engaged, saying in October, “We filed our official papers for the marriage license from the prison yesterday, so we’re just waiting for an approval." He told the publication that the application had "to be approved by the warden and psychiatry and the chaplain."

Exotic is serving a 21-year sentence in a murder-for-hire case where he wanted animal activist Carole Baskin killed. He is housed at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons Office of Public Affairs said the agency does “not comment on the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody.” Officially also did not confirm if the couple married at the prison.

FILE - Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla., on Aug. 28, 2013.

Exotic has been married before. One husband, Travis Maldonado, accidentally shot himself and died. Their relationship was part of the “Tiger King” Netflix series. He was also married to Dillon Passage from 2017 to 2021. He was also part of the show, but broke up once Exotic started his prison sentence.

Exotic has appealed his conviction and said he “should win,” E! Online reported.

