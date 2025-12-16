‘N.C.I.S.: Los Angeles’ actress Rachael Carpani dies

Rachael Carpani attends the 7th AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Ceremony at The Star on December 6, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. She died on Dec. 7 according to her family. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for AFI)

An actress known for her role on “N.C.I.S.: Los Angeles” has died.

Rachael Carpani was 45.

Her family announced her death, saying that she had a “chronic illness,” People magazine reported.

Carpani’s sister, in the Instagram post on behalf of her family, said the actress “ unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December.”

Carpani shared with fans in 2021 she had to be taken to a hospital with abdominal pains and underwent surgery at the time, Deadline reported. She did not share what the illness was, however.

In 2024 she posted on Instagram that she was back at work after a break with “no hospital gown, no awesome surgery socks,” USA Today reported.

Her most well-known role was in the Australian show “McLeod’s Daughters,” appearing in 179 episodes. She also had roles in several American shows and television movies, including ”The Rachels" and “Against the Wall,” according to IMDB.

She also starred alongside Liam Hemsworth in 2009’s “Triangle.”

Carpani’s final role was in 12 episodes of the television show “Home and Away."

