National Toy Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

Toys

Toy Hall of Fame NERF, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Cabbage Patch Kids and baseball cards are the National Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2023. (Museum of Play)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced which playthings will go into the annals of history.

The Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Cabbage Patch Kids, NERF and baseball cards compose the class of 2023, The Associated Press reported.

They will now be on permanent display at The Strong National Museum of Play.

The Toy Hall of Fame celebrated its 25th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, it had five toys that had been passed over in previous votings. The “Forgotten Five” included the Popper, Pogo Stick, My Little Pony, PEZ and Transformers. Fans chose the Corn Popper, the AP reported

The rest of the toys were voted on the typical way and whittled down from 12 finalists which had included Ken but he didn’t make the cut despite being part of the “Barbie” movie juggernaut.

Ken, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame 2023

Anyone can nominate a toy but the toy has to have inspired creative play and be long-lasting in popularity.

Here are the finalists with the last four inducted into the Hall of Fame:

  • Battleship
  • Bingo
  • Bop It
  • Choose Your Own Adventure books
  • Connect 4
  • Little Tykes Cozy Coupe
  • Slime
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Fisher-Price Corn Popper
  • baseball cards
  • NERF
  • Cabbage Patch Kids
