National Donut Day: Deals and freebies from Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, and more

You can get deals and freebies from donut shops on Friday.

National Donut Day FILE PHOTO: Look for deals on National Donut Day, June 7, 2024. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Friday is National Donut Day, and that means you will be able to score a deal on doughnuts, and in some cases, restaurants and stores will be hooking you up with one for free.

National Donut Day is celebrated the first Friday in June each year and has its roots in a program created by the Salvation Army in 1938. The charitable organization started it to honor its “Donut Lassies,” or the women who served “Dough Boys” treats back during World War I.

Bakeries are sure to be busy on Friday, so have some patience as you wait for your treat. Also, not all restaurants participate in deals and giveaways. You may want to call first to make sure your local restaurant is participating. Also, many deals are “while supplies last,” and some require a loyalty program membership or in-app order.

Here are some deals and freebies:

  • 7-Eleven: Loyalty members can get a glazed doughnut for $1 Friday. The deal is also available at Speedway and Stripes locations.
  • Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is offering a free classic doughnut when you purchase any beverage on Friday.
  • Krispy Kreme: You can get a free doughnut of your choice with no purchase at its shops, but the Dolly Parton collection doughnuts are excluded. Purchase a dozen doughnuts Friday, and you get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2.
  • Duck Donuts: Get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut Friday. There is no purchase necessary.
  • Maverik: Upgraded Nitro card holders can get one free doughnut Friday. Adventure Club members and Kum & Go’s &Rewards members get 50% off doughnuts. There is a limit of 10 on that deal.
  • Shipley Do-Nuts: Shipley will give away its “glazed do-nut” with any purchase Friday at participating locations as long as supplies last.
  • Tim Hortons: Tims Rewards members can get a free doughnut with any drink purchase on Friday.


