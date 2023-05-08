MTV Movie and TV Awards airs as pre-taped show: Here’s a list of the winners

The MTV Movie and TV Awards were held Sunday, but it was not the live event it had been planned to be.
Instead, the ceremony was scaled back because of the Writers Guild of America’s strike. The planned host for the evening, actress Drew Barrymore, pulled out of the event late last week after the nation’s TV and movie writers went on strike.
The event was presented as a pre-taped special.
“As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards’ show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peeks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year,” said Bruce Gillmer, executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, in a statement.
The WGA had announced plans to picket the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where the live event was scheduled to take place, according to NPR.
Here is the list of winners and a video of all the acceptance speeches:
BEST MOVIE
- Winner: Scream VI
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SHOW
- Winner: The Last of Us
- Stranger Things
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
- Winner: Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
- Austin Butler: Elvis
- Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer: Nope
- Michael B. Jordan: Creed III
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Winner: Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
- Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
- Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink: Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building
BEST HERO
- Winner: Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
- Diego Luna: Andor
- Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
- Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VILLAIN
- Winner: Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things
- M3GAN: M3GAN
- The Bear: Cocaine Bear
BEST KISS
- Winner: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks
- Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us
- Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman
- Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Winner: Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2
- Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding
- KeKe Palmer: Nope
- Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
- Winner: Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things
- Bad Bunny: Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
- Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon
- Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST FIGHT
- Winner: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5: Andor
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
- Winner: Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long: Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon: Smile
BEST DUO
- Winner: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
- Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday
- Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick
BEST KICK-ASS CAST
- Winner: Stranger Things
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST SONG
- Winner: Taylor Swift: “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Demi Lovato: “Still Alive” (Scream VI)
- Doja Cat: “Vegas” (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic: “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
- Winner: The Kardashians
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
- Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
BEST HOST
- Winner: Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden: Ink Master
- Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer
- RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM
- Winner: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
- Winner: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
- Winner: Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”
- Daisy Jones & The Six: “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”
- Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance
- Elvis: “Trouble”
- Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)
- M3GAN: “Titanium”
- Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”
- RRR: “Naatu Naatu”
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”
- SNL: “Big Boys”
- Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”
- The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)
- The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”
- The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”
- Wednesday: “Goo Goo Muck”
- Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”