Mount Everest record: Sherpa reaches top of mountain 27th time

Record climb FILE PHOTO: A man has broken the world record for the number of climbs of Mount Everest. (ASKA/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man in Nepal has done something that most people will never do not even once.

Kami Rita Sherpa has completed his 27th trek to the top of Mount Everest.

>> Read more trending news

The 53-year-old senior guide started mountaineering in 1992 and made his most recent trip to the top of the world’s tallest mountains on May 17, an official with the Nepal Department of Tourism told CNN.

Kami Rita used the southeast ridge route and guided a foreign climber.

Garrett Madison who has climbed the mountain a dozen times, five of them with Kami Rita, said the sherpa is a “very strong climber,” Reuters reported.

Madison spoke with Reuters via phone as he prepares for his 13th climb.

Once he reached the top, he turned around and began his descent, CNN reported.

This isn’t the first time Kami Rita broke the record. He actually broke it last year with his 26th climb. But a fellow climber, Pasang Dawa Sherpa, tied Kami Rita’s previous record when he made his 26th climb earlier this week.

May is the prime season to climb Everest and people planning to challenge themselves have to apply for a permit. This year, Nepal issued a record number of foreign climber permits.

The trip to the top is not without its dangers. More than 320 people have died over the years, Reuters reported.



