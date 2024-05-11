Mother’s Day 2024: How to make mom a gift, create a card, even make her flowers

Mother's Day 2024 is on May 12.

Mother's Day is May12 FILE PHOTO: You can make your mother a present for Mother's Day. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images/Gado via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and the deadline to get your mom a gift is quickly approaching.

You can head to a local store or shop online for Mom, or you can show her exactly what’s in your heart by going the do-it-yourself route.

There are tutorials for all sorts of things mom might like, and suggestions for homemade cards, flowers, and a lot of other gifts.

Check out these DIY Mother’s Day gift ideas:

Rachel Ray has some ideas for DIY gifts mom will “actually want.”

  • What about a bed tray with your child’s artwork? Or for older children, how about a nice letter to mom? Here, from somuchbetterwithage.com, are directions.
