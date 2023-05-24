Mother shot, killed in front of her 6 children during dispute at a Florida park A woman was shot and killed near a park in Miami-Dade, Florida Tuesday afternoon, police say. (Miami-Dade Police Department/Miami-Dade Police Department)

MIAMI, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed near a park in Miami-Dade, Florida Tuesday afternoon, police say.

In a news release, Miami-Dade Police Department said the woman and another person were reportedly involved in some kind of dispute that escalated.

The incident happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. near Oak Grove Park, WTVJ reported. The woman was driving her six children inside an SUV. The argument was with another car and someone inside that car pulled out a gun.

The woman was shot and she crashed into two other cars. Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Angel Rodriguez told the news outlet that woman was identified as Jeretha Lawson, 33.

First responders provided life-saving measures for Lawson but she was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, police say.

Police say none of the six children were injured.

The people in the other car who shot at the woman left the area, police said, according to WFLA.

An elementary school in the area was put into lockdown following the shooting, the news outlet reported.

“No child should ever have to witness their mother being killed due to senseless gun violence. We must protect our community from having their lives impacted by these violent crimes,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III.