More than $8M worth of illegal mushrooms seized in Connecticut

Westin Soule A Connecticut was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute and with operating an illegal mushroom growing facility after a raid by DEA and Connecticut State Police at his Burlington home. (Connecticut State Police)

BURLINGTON, Connecticut -- Hartford Connecticut DEA and state authorities operating on a tip found a clandestine psilocybin mushroom growing operation in a private home in Burlington that contained illegal mushrooms with an estimated $8.5 million street value, according to a news release from Connecticut State Police Office of Public Information.

>> Read more trending news

When agents arrived at the home, they noticed a ventilation system often used for clandestine mushroom-growing operations, police said. Soule showed them a detached garage holding a large mushroom-growing operation, but Soule said the type of mushrooms he was growing was not illegal. Soule would not let them into the house without a warrant.

Upon receiving a warrant, the investigators checked out the house and found a large “mushroom-growing factory” containing psilocybin mushrooms, which are a Schedule 1 controlled substance in various stages of growth, the news release reported.

Police said he was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute/sell narcotics and operation of a drug factory.

He is being held on a $250,000 surety bond and a set arraignment at New Britain Superior Court.

















Soule admitted to investigators that the mushrooms were in fact psilocybin, which is a Schedule 1 controlled substance. A Schedule 1 controlled substance is defined as drugs, substances and chemicals that are not currently accepted for medical use and have a high potential for abuse.

Based upon the information obtained during this investigation, Soule was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Troop L in Litchfield, where he was processed and charged with the following:

C.G.S. 21a-277(a)1A+, Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Narcotics

C.G.S. 21a-21a-277(c), Operation of a Drug Factory

Soule was held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at New Britain Superior Court, on 11/03/2023.