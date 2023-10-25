Misprint: Baltimore fan buys Ravens hat with Steelers lettering beneath logo

Pro football fans would be hard-pressed to find a more intense rivalry than the one between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. So imagine the chagrin of a Ravens fan who bought a hat that included Steelers lettering.

The fan bought the hat with the distinctive Ravens logo on Sunday at the team’s official store at M&T Bank Stadium, CBS Sports reported. Baltimore (5-2) is currently leading the AFC North Division, but the rival Steelers (4-2) are close behind.

After spending $31.80 for the hat, the fan took the merchandise home. That is when he discovered that the word “Steelers,” in tall capital letters, was printed underneath the Ravens logo.

Because the hat is blue, it might be difficult to see the slightly darker, all-caps “Steelers” spelling. It’s not a bad piece of memorabilia -- unless you are a fan of the Ravens or Steelers.

Understand that no Ravens fan would be caught dead wearing Steelers gear -- and Steelers fans would never wear something touting the Ravens.

One fan posted photos of his friend’s receipt and the “offensive” hat, CBS Sports reported.

“Hey @Ravens. What is up with this hat my friend just purchased at the team store? Look at the text under the logo,” the fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No word yet on whether the fan has received a refund yet.

The Ravens were stunned by the Steelers the first time the two teams met on Oct. 8. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett tossed a 41-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 1:17 to play to give the Steelers a 17-10 victory to cap a two-touchdown comeback in the fourth quarter.

The two teams will meet again in Baltimore on Jan. 7, 2024, in the final regular-season game of the season. Hopefully, the Ravens fan will be wearing the proper cap.